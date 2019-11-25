‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Drops Jaws In Booty Shorts & Bra In Dubai

Nata Lee‘s most recent social media share is bringing her followers to their knees. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Nata Lee has been named the “world’s sexiest DJ” by her fans. The social media star is most well-known for showing off her figure in a number of sexy outfits, including bikinis, workout gear, and plenty of other NSFW ensembles. And in the most recent update that was shared on her page, Nata Lee sizzled in two hot new images.

In the caption of the post, the stunner tagged herself in Dubai. In the first image in the deck, the blond appeared in a gym, posing front and center in front of a series of windows. The model looked like she was in her element, balancing on one leg and putting the other up in the air. She wore her hair in pigtail braids and also appeared to be sporting a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Nata Lee accessorized the look with a pair of black weight lifting gloves, putting her amazing figure on full display while clad in a pair of white booty shorts and a matching bra. Her toned legs and taut tummy stole the show in the shot, where she completed the look with a pair of black and pink sneakers. In the second photo in the deck, the bombshell could be seen bending over and holding a weight in her hands while she rocked the same outfit as in the previous photo.

Since the stunning new series of photos went live on her page, they’ve earned Nata Lee rave reviews with over 158,000 likes, in addition to 1,300-plus comments. Most fans took to the sizzling post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and commented on the shot with their choice of emoji instead.

“Girl you’re just a woman’s dream!!!,” one fan gushed, with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely Perfect don’t get too bulky,” a second social media user wrote, adding a few flame emoji at the end.

“I think you look amazing. Give her 1rst prize that’s a wrap,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the DJ sizzled in a Top Gun inspired outfit, rocking a green military-inspired skirt, a white bra, and a matching jacket while showing off her sculpted abs for the camera. That post also earned the model a ton of attention from fans.