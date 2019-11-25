James Van Der Beek Reveals Dance He Would Have Performed On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale

The actor says his most dreaded dance turned out to be his favorite.

James Van Der Beek says he would have performed a redo of the samba on the Dancing with the Stars finale, had he made it to the final night of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum shared the news in a poignant Instagram post exactly one week after his mirrorball trophy dreams were dashed following his elimination during the Season 28 semifinals.

Van Der Beek shared a video of his first try at the samba back in Week 6 when he and pro partner Emma Slater were tasked with performing an unlearned dance. The duo scored a trio of nines for the colorful dance, which was set to Major Lazer’s “Light It Up.” James and Emma were ultimately tied for the highest score of the night with two other couples — Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov and Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy.

In the comments section to Van Der Beek’s post, several fans agreed that his samba was their favorite dance as well.

“That was the best dance this entire season, seriously. I don’t remember anyone’s dances, but this one is burned into my memory!!!! So fun!” one fan wrote.

“This was my favorite too! Watching you dance literally makes me smile, it’s obvious your having fun, and it’s contagious. Seriously, you should’ve won,” another added.

“This was one of my favorite dances all season,” a third follower chimed in of James’ samba. “You would’ve brought the fire tonight.”

Others were still so outraged by Van Der Beek’s elimination that they said they planned to boycott the finale.

“You should still be there for tonight. I am not even watching tonight. What a joke,” one viewer wrote.

For the Dancing with the Stars finale that Van Der Beek will not be a part of, the final couples will dance a repeat from earlier in the season followed by the fan-favorite freestyle. Sadly, fans won’t get the chance to see the freestyle that James and Emma would have performed. Emma is now supporting her husband Sasha Farber and his celebrity partner Ally Brooke for the mirrorball trophy.

Fans of the ABC dancing competition were stunned last week when Van Der Beek was eliminated from the show in the semifinal round just moments after he revealed that his wife Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage during her pregnancy with their sixth child. The actor’s unexpected final dance was one of the most emotional ever to be performed on Dancing with the Stars.