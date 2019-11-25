Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Toned Legs, Abs In Skintight Workout Gear To Promote Black Friday Sale

Tammy Hembrow‘s hard work at the gym has certainly paid off. The famous Instagram face took to her Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a gym selfie in which she rocked a skintight pink set that showed off her curves.

The photo showed Tammy standing beside a window at what looked to be public gym as the afternoon light poured in. To her other side, a row of treadmills could be seen, but the area was empty except for one other gym-goer in the background.

The YouTube personality rocked a crop-top-style sports bra in a light pink color with white around the trim. The top featured a unique cutout at the chest, allowing some of Tammy’s ample cleavage to peek through. The mother’s toned, tan abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching pink workout leggings, which hugged her pins closely and emphasized the curves of her pert derrière. She slightly leaned on one hip, further showing off the muscles in her legs.

Tammy accessorized the look with some gray ankle weights, white sneakers, and wireless ear buds. In one hand, she held her phone to snap the photo, while in the other she held a pink supplement shaker from Women’s Best. Her blond hair was pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and she appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look.

With her eyes pointed at the phone in her hand, Tammy faced the mirror and flashed a sultry gaze.

The caption revealed that Tammy’s post was a promotion for Women’s Best’s Black Friday sale. She also tagged Saski, noting that the outfit came from the fashion brand.

The post garnered over 28,000 likes and more than 100 comments in just under an hour, proving to be popular with Tammy’s followers.

“OMG THE GIRL OF MY DREAMS!! ACTUALLY EXISTS!!?? OR AM I STILL DREAMING??? PLEASE LMK IF THIS IS REAL LIFE OR AM I JUST IMAGINING YOU??” one fan excitedly asked.

“U beautiful just beautiful ciaooooooo Bella,” another follower wrote.

“You’re my all time FAVORITE Tammy,” a third user added with pink hearts.

A fourth fan said Tammy looked like “cotton candy.”

The Australian babe has been wowing her fans with some seriously sultry Instagram posts lately. On Sunday, she steamed up the social media platform with a photo of herself laying down in wet sand while wearing a soaking wet, see-through tank top with no bra and a pink thong.