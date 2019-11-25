Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Hayden Stands Strong As Nikolas & Valentin Manipulate Her

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital is shaping up to be an intense one. Spoilers tease that there is a lot of Cassadine-centered drama on the way and it looks as if Hayden Barnes will find herself in a sticky situation.

Last week, Valentin Cassadine made Hayden an offer she found hard to reject. He wants the painting of Helena Cassadine and he’s quite anxious to know why it seems so important to many of his adversaries. Hayden ended up agreeing to the deal, but she didn’t know that Nikolas Cassadine was around the corner listening.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode reveals that there is more on the way with this trio. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Valentin will have a phone call with someone and he’ll tell that person that they need to move on this and that the person on the other end of the call knows what to do.

This certainly sounds ominous and is surely related to the Helena portrait, Hayden, and this mysterious situation. He doesn’t know about Mikkos Cassadine’s codicil or about Nikolas being alive, but he’s wise enough to sense that whatever is brewing could spell trouble for him.

The last weekly preview that viewers got a few days ago showed that someone would attack Hayden on the pier. This has yet to be shown and seems likely to come during Tuesday’s show.

The new preview for Tuesday showed a snippet of Hayden and Nikolas talking and the video seems to signal that this comes not long after she leaves Wyndemere. While the identity of the man who grabs Hayden in the prior sneak peek is hard to pinpoint due to how quickly the clip progresses, it seems possible that it’s Nik.

As Nik and Hayden talk during Tuesday’s show, he puts an arm around her shoulder and tells her that he got her into this and he wants her to let him get her out of it. That may sound helpful enough, but the look on Hayden’s face suggests that she believes otherwise.

It seems that Hayden takes Nik’s “offer” as something of a threat, and it’s possible that this conversation comes after she learns he heard her conversation with Valentin. According to SheKnows Soaps, Hayden will stand strong and refuse to let anybody bully her. Given that, it sounds as if fans may get some intense moments involving these two.

General Hospital spoilers also note that Jax and Laura will talk about Helena’s painting. Jax will mention that he needs to find out what Ava knows about it, though fans know that she doesn’t know much. Apparently, Jax and Laura will get a surprise visit from somebody, seemingly in the midst of this conversation about the portrait.

How far will Hayden go to keep herself safe and protect her daughter Violet? When will Valentin find out that Nikolas is alive and what is the truth about this codicil? General Hospital spoilers hint that this week should bring significant developments with this storyline and fans are anxious to see what’s ahead.