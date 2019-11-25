‘RHONJ’ Feud Alert: Danielle Staub Claims Teresa Giudice Wouldn’t Be Famous If It Weren’t For Her

Teresa threw shade at her former friend during an appearance at BravoCon.

Danielle Staub is fighting back after hearing that her former friend, Teresa Giudice, threw shade her way during the BravoCon fan event earlier this month in New York City.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on November 22, Danielle responded to Teresa’s comment made during a special taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon. On the show, Teresa suggested that Danielle shouldn’t have bitten the hand that fed her. She also said that Danielle shouldn’t have called Teresa out for treating her horribly in the past and asking why Teresa believes Danielle owes her anything.

“Rewind @BravoAndy Press play – add table flip – all the name-calling – bullying and- chasing me through country club while my small children watched in terror,” Danielle wrote. “Now please tells me why she thinks I did something to her to deserve that & what Teresa thinks I owe her?”

Danielle went on to say that if it weren’t for her, Teresa wouldn’t be famous and The Real Housewives of New Jersey would have never been renewed for a second season. As she explained, Teresa’s only real claim to fame was “coining disgusting phrases.”

Although Danielle never mentioned Teresa by name, it was clear who she was speaking to and in a second post, she slammed her co-star for kicking her when she was down and said she better pray that she doesn’t get up.

During Watch What Happens Live, Teresa suggested it was Danielle’s behavior that led to a falling out between them during the taping of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Then, she addressed her friendship with Margaret, who has feuded with Danielle for the past couple of years.

“I forgave her, and we both forgave each other, so I think it’s good to move on. It’s good to forgive, right?” Teresa asked.

All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers that Melissa Gorga is believed to be involved in Teresa and Danielle’s feud as well, and that the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is no longer speaking to Danielle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa appeared to have the audience on her side when she brought up Danielle at the BravoCon event. In fact, as soon as Teresa mentioned Danielle by name, the crowd erupted in boos. Then, when Teresa asked the crowd if they liked her guest co-star, they made it clear that they were not fans by yelling, “No!”

Danielle hasn’t been featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a full-time role since Season 2.