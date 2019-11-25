Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Steamy Shower Snap

Niece Waidhofer is known to heat up Instagram with a her sexy photos. Her most recent update showed her in a steamy shower snap wearing a skintight minidress that highlighted her curves.

In the photo, the beauty was standing close to the marble wall in an indoor shower that had a glass door. Her sleeveless dress had ruched sides that were gathered on a drawstring. The ensemble had a low-cut neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest. Large armholes on the number also gave her followers a nice peek at her side boob. With one hand on the wall and one of her knees lifted up slightly, she struck a pose that showed off her curvy derrière and slender waist.

Niece appeared to be wet in the photo, although it was impossible to tell through the beads of water that had collected on the door. Whether she was wet or not, she looked sexy in the shower as the camera captured her looking down with a sensual pout on her face.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup that included dark eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes and a nude color on her lips. Her hair fell in loose waves down her back.

As she is known to do, she entertained her fans with a funny question about washing laundry while taking a shower.

Many of her fans played along and even offered up their best laundry tips, but other followers simply commented on how hot she looked in the snap.

“You never cease to amaze me with your beauty,” commented one admirer.

“This pic is not that revealing but still its so hot you are really something,” a second fan wrote.

“That is the hottest, sexiest laundry/shower photo ever! You are so gorgeous and sexy!” gushed a third follower.

One follower even asked the Instagram sensation for a shower video.

“Please make a video in the shower while wearing this,” the fan asked.

The comment sections on Niece’s updates can be just as risqué as her photos, as the stunner often likes to engage her followers with some back-and-forth banter. Her fans may visit her page for the pictures, but they often end up staying a while to join in the conversation. That’s not to say she doesn’t try her best to create sexy images. She recently uploaded some bedroom selfies in which she flaunted her booty in a revealing pair of lingerie. While her page isn’t for everyone, Niece seems to know what her followers like to see.