UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Insane Curves In Pink Thong Bikini: ‘Mixing Business With Pleasure’

Arianny Celeste shared a stunning video on Instagram of herself mixing business with pleasure, thrilling her followers on the popular social media platform.

When the video started, Arianny stood with her back to the camera facing a sizeable multi-paned window. She wore a white jacket over the top of her thong-style bikini, which she slowly took off to reveal her entire outfit. The song “Crossfire” by Stephen played in the background as Arianny struck a variety of poses to best show off her toned legs, flat stomach and shapely arms.

In the video, the Overhaulin’ co-host wore an incredible light-pink bikini. The strapless top showed both cleavage and underboob depending on the model’s pose, and the matching bikini bottoms went high over her hips, dipped low in the front. They also featured a thong-style back, which showed off Arianny’s shapely backside. She wore high-heeled slide sandals to compliment the swimwear and emphasizing the hard-earned definition in her calves.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair in soft curls, which fell over her shoulders and her back as she moved around in the video. At times, she also ran her hands through the luscious locks. Shimmery pink earrings, multiple beaded necklaces and bracelets in various pink tones provided the perfect accessories for Arianny’s sexy swimsuit. The UFC octagon girl’s makeup accented her facial features with a soft, glowing look.

Within minutes, more than 12,000 Instagram users viewed the model’s video. In the caption, she wished her followers a happy Monday and credited Haus of Visio with the videography. Thousands of fans took the time to hit the “like” button, and dozens also dropped a kind word in the comment section, praising Arianny’s latest share.

“Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work. Indescribable beauty as always!” replied a happy fan, including a fire and heart emoji to drive home the point.

“I think you are looking better now than say ten years ago,” another follower complimented the model, who often keeps her fans up to date on her fitness and self-care routines.

“Absolute smoke show,” wrote a third. The Instagram user also included a heart eye emoji and a peace emoji.

“Too much beauty in one pic,” a fourth fan noted.

Dozens more agreed. Most posted multiple fire and heart emoji, as well as other complimentary words.

