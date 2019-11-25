Donald Trump’s Presidency Is A ‘Mafia Soap Opera,’ Says Former Richard Nixon Counsel

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, who held his position during the Watergate scandal, recently took to Twitter to call Donald Trump’s presidency a “mafia soap opera.” The comment was a response to comments from the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who suggested on Fox News that he had “insurance” in case Trump threw him under the bus, Newsweek reports.

“So Rudy owns The Donald. Blackmailing the President of the United States on Fox News is fitting!” Dean tweeted.

“Does America really want a POTUS owned by Rudy Giuliani. Wonder if Rudy has a guaranteed pardon if Lev or Igor turn on him in the SDNY? Trump’s presidency is like a Mafia soap opera!”

During Giuliani’s interview, he described his relationship with Trump and touched on comments that the president is going to turn on him.

“When they say that I say he isn’t but have insurance. Ridiculous. We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.”

Giuliani made similar comments during a previous interview with The Guardian, The Hill reports. Giuliani reportedly said he has “very, very good insurance,” although his lawyer clarified that Giuliani was “joking.”

Giuliani warns Trump that he has insurance if the president tries to throw him under the bus.

The relationship between Trump and Giuliani has come under scrutiny amid the impeachment probe, which began due to a whistleblower that raised concerns over the president’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump is accused of using foreign aid to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

According to testimony from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Trump acted through Giuliani to request a quid pro quo for Ukraine’s cooperation in the alleged investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sondland said last week that he and other members of the Trump administration were directed to work with Giuliani against their wishes. Sondland also said that he believed the Trump administration was withholding foreign aid from Ukraine until the country announced investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election, which Trump’s camp claims Ukraine interfered with.

Per Newsweek, lawyer Joyce White Vance previously appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and compared Giuliani and Trump’s alleged Ukraine “bribery scheme” to a “vintage mob operation.” According to Vance, Trump was at the top of the scheme and Giuliani acted as his “lieutenant,” who acted as a vehicle for the president’s commands.