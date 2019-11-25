Jason Derulo Insists Soaking Wet ‘Anaconda’ Underwear Shot Is Not Edited

Last week, Jason Derulo teased his 5.1 million Instagram followers with a soaking wet shot of him just in his underwear. The “Don’t Wanna Go Home” hitmaker was so incredibly drenched, fans started to notice the outline of his manhood in the photo, which he described as an “anaconda.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the response was pretty hilarious with funny comments from users. In a recent run-in with TMZ, Derulo addressed those who thought the photo was edited and not completely real.

“It was in Bali. I honestly [didn’t] feel like that was going to be my most liked picture when I woke up this morning. I posted the motherf*cker very early. It was from months ago. It was not even something that I just did,” the “Talk Dirty” chart-topper explained.

When he talked about his bulge, Jason put it down to his Haitian heritage.

“Photoshop? Photoshop? Don’t make me [pull it out]. There’s not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different.”

While Derulo might have left little to the imagination with the down below area, he wasn’t shy about showing off his toned legs, abs, and muscular arms either. He accessorized himself with numerous gold chains while standing on what appeared to be the edge of a wet surface.

The comments on the picture have continued to roll in. When The Inquisitr initially reported the photo, it had an impressive 16,800 comments. Since the weekend passing, the post has now racked up a whopping 35,500 messages, proving to still be making an impact on the platform.

“So is this why Jordan Sparks couldn’t breathe with no air???” one user wrote.

“I need an ambulance,” another shared.

A couple of days later, Derulo shared a funny photo of a man who tried to copy his pose, with a long stick shoved down his pants. The “If I’m Lucky” entertainer asked his fans who did it better.

The shot amused fans and racked up more than 288,000 likes and over 11,600 comments.

“I’M DEADDDDD,” one follower wrote in capital letters.

“Wait who is who? I see no difference,” another joked.

Next month, Jason will star in the upcoming Cats movie alongside Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and Idris Elba, to name a few. According to IMDb, he will play the role of Rum Tum Tugger.

Thirst traps aren’t a new thing for Derulo. When he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the film, he wasn’t shy about seducing the audience by crawling all over the studio floor, acting like a cat.