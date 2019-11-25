‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards Opens Up About Sister Kyle Richards’ Reconciliation With Brandi Glanville

Kim Richards' sister is on better terms with Brandi Glanville amid 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Kim Richards is happy to say that her sister, Kyle Richards, is finally on good terms with her longtime friend Brandi Glanville.

During an interview with TooFab, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star opened up about Kyle and Brandi’s past issues and said that while she has always been supportive of both people in her life, Kyle and Brandi were at odds with one another for some time because they simply didn’t like each other.

“I am supportive of both, and I don’t think anybody would want me to not see another person,” she explained, noting that she kept her two relationships separate during the time that Kyle and Brandi weren’t friends.

According to Kim, she never demanded that Kyle not speak with her longtime friend and co-star Lisa Rinna during the time that she and Lisa were having trouble. So, when it came to Kyle’s issues with Brandi, it would not have been fair for Kyle to expect Kim to avoid her friend.

While Kim was very close to Brandi years ago, the two women had not seen one another in over a year when they reunited earlier this month at a party thrown by Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in Los Angeles. As for why she and Brandi weren’t spending time with each other, Kim said she “needed to spend some time alone” after going through a cancer scare several months ago.

“I am close with Brandi, but I didn’t see Brandi since her birthday last year,” Kim said.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Kim was one of the original cast members of the show when it began earlier this year, as was Kyle. Yet, after facing sobriety issues after Season 5, she left her full-time role on the show and has been seen only in guest-starring positions in the seasons since.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle’s reconciliation with Brandi came around the same time that Kim reconciled with Lisa.

During the three-day BravoCon fan event in New York City earlier this month, Kim opened up about her newfound friendship with Lisa and confirmed that they could one day end up being family.

“For those of you who don’t know, my daughter [Brooke]’s husband [Thayer] has five siblings,” Kim told the sold-out crowd, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives. “And his brother is dating Lisa’s daughter, Amelia.”