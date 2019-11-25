‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Claims Her Split From Husband Marc Daly Hasn’t Hit Her Yet

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their breakup in September.

Kenya Moore hasn’t completely accepted that her two-year marriage to husband Marc Daly has come to an end.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the BravoCon fan convention in New York City, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member said that when it comes to her plans for divorce with Marc, their breakup hasn’t completely sunk in quite yet.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet that we’re not actually together,” she admitted at the three-day event.

According to Moore, she’s had a lot going on in recent weeks. Since she hasn’t wanted to accept the end of her marriage nor has she wanted to go through a public split from Daly, she hasn’t gone through the motions of grieving their relationship. That said, because she is a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she understands that she will eventually have to expose what she’s going through to viewers.

“You have to be authentic,” she stated.

Although Moore and Daly are currently seen with their marriage intact on the show, they have been going through a number of rocky moments, which have been hard for Moore to relive.

While Moore and Daly announced the end of their marriage just before the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing, they have been spotted together in the months since their split.

On one occasion, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore and Daly were seen celebrating their daughter’s first birthday in Atlanta. Looking back, Moore said she and Daly got along great on their daughter’s special day, and she even prepared him a plate of food.

“It was a pleasant time. We had a great time together,” she shared.

Moore and Daly welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018, just over a year after tying the knot in St. Lucia. As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Moore was left out of the full-time cast during Season 10 after she refused to allow Bravo TV to film her wedding and proceeded to keep her husband away from the cameras as their relationship continued.

Although Moore and Daly are co-parenting in a healthy manner, Moore wasn’t so sure about the possibility of a reconciliation.

“It’s just hard to tell,” she said. “We’re just taking one day at a time. I have a daughter now, so I really don’t have time for nonsense so that’s the way I am with everything.”