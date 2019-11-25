Chanel West Coast Rocks Skintight Mini Dress: ‘Feelin The Fall Vibez’

Singer Chanel West Coast appears to be getting ready for autumn. Her latest Instagram update showed her looking smoking hot in a burnt orange mini dress that showed off her fabulous figure.

The singer’s knit ensemble hugged her body in all the right places. The sexy number featured a square, low-cut neckline that showed off her ample chest. It also had a row of black buttons up the middle as well as long sleeves.

The “Now You Know” singer was outside against a brick wall, and the camera captured her from the front at a slight side angle. She struck a pose with one leg forward and one hand on her hip, accentuating her curvy bottom. The stance also showed off her slender waistline and toned legs. She stood with the other hand in her hair at the back of her head as she looked down with a serious pout on her face.

Chanel’s makeup was flawless and included smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. Her waist-long hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose curls over one shoulder. She wore a pair of gold, strappy stilettos. A pair of large, sparky earrings added a bit of glam to the look. She also sported a pale pink polish on her long nails.

In the post’s caption, Chanel referenced the autumn weather, while also mentioning the cute dress was from Fashion Nova.

“Damn Chanel you gettin [sic] badder and badder girlie,” one admirer wrote.

“Chanel… you have the most georgous [sic] legs ever Thank you,” a second fan gushed.

“You make everything you wear look good!!!” said a third follower.

One fan felt compelled to comment on her music.

“I just wanna say your music is awesome i love every song you do and your vibe is contagious thank you beautiful lady,” the fan wrote.

The singer’s Instagram page is a variety of shots that show off her eclectic sense of style. The beauty doesn’t seem to mind showing off her figure in an array of outfits. Earlier in the month, she rocked a leather-print dress that highlighted her hourglass shape. She changes her style and her hair color often. While her fans may not know what to expect when she shares a photo, they know that she will probably rock any ensemble like she did on Halloween when she nailed the perfect cowgirl look.