Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

With several stores closing for Thanksgiving this year, many people want to know if Walmart will be open on November 28, Thanksgiving Day.

Business Insider reports that Walmart will start its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day this year, as it has in the past. Across the United States, Walmart stores will launch the Black Friday sales at 6 p.m. local time. In addition to the evening start of the sales, locations will remain open during their regular operating hours for the holiday. Those hours may vary by store, so potential customers should check online — or call in — to find out their local Walmart’s Thanksgiving hours.

“As always, customers who look forward to shopping after their Thanksgiving meal can count on us for an incredible event in our stores,” Steve Bratspies, Walmart’s U.S. executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release.

Walmart being open during the holiday allows people to make last-minute purchases for dinner, or to find a quick fix to any meal mishaps. Of course, associates may find themselves stuck working during turkey day, and they do not receive holiday pay, The Inquisitr reported. Instead, they receive a special limited-time store discount, which could help with some holiday shopping.

In addition to being open during regular business hours, Walmart locations will also provide guests who choose to line up early for its Black Friday sales with special hot cocoa, coffee, and snacks, according to USA Today. That way, there is something to do while crowds gather in an attempt to snag the biggest in-store specials. Shoppers who choose to shop the sale on Thursday evening can use special color-coded maps, and the Walmart app, to help them find advertised doorbuster specials.

Some of the biggest deals customers may line up for at Walmart on Thanksgiving evening include $129 Apple Airpods with charging case, a Philips 65-inch 4K smart TV for $278, and a Samsung Chromebook for $99 — just to name a few. Doorbusters on housewares, toys, games, and clothing are also sure to be among the items that consumers hope to buy after they enjoy a big meal earlier in the day.

Over the past decade, many stores have begun their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day. However, The Inquisitr recently reported that several stores are closing not only on Thanksgiving, but also on Black Friday — largely due to the backlash against Black Friday creep. Walmart is not one of the retailers that chose to buck the trend.

In addition to Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Target plan to be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. Because the holiday is so late, the Christmas shopping season is about one week shorter than usual.