‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Claims She Got A Bad Edit During Season 14, Teases What’s To Come On The Reunion

Tamra Judge and her co-stars filmed the upcoming special earlier this month.

Tamra Judge insisted on Instagram that she is not a pot-stirrer after being confronted by a fan days ago.

During a chat with her online audience on social media, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said that while she was in the midst of the drama throughout Season 14, she only looks like someone who is causing drama because the show was edited to look that way.

“I don’t usually blame editing, but it was EDITING!” she wrote, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on Friday.

According to Judge, there were a lot of comments taken out of context throughout the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality series.

“It’s reality TV. So much is taken out of context! I know who I am, and that’s all that matters,” she explained.

Although Judge admitted that she has been known to speak her mind on the series, she told a fan that she is edited to look bad because that is what her producers need to do in order to make sure that each episode is interesting to viewers. After all, she explained, the Real Housewives of Orange County is a reality show, and that’s how things go.

As for what went down between her and her co-stars at the Season 14 reunion, which was filmed weeks ago in Los Angeles, Judge said the taping was “pretty damn crazy.” She then went on to suggest that she was accused, incorrectly, of being a liar by one of her co-stars.

“One thing I’m absolutely NOT is a liar!!! To have someone try to destroy your character because she’s mad is total bullsh*t,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge called out Kelly Dodd during a Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show taping weeks ago, claiming that Dodd put her on blast for no reason with her longtime friend, Shannon Beador. As fans will recall, Dodd accused Judge of talking badly about Beador and her weight behind her back.

“When I heard the compilation, I was like, ‘What? This is my best friend. We are like sisters. What are you talking about?'” Beador recalled during her own segment of the After Show, via Bravo TV.

Although Dodd was seemingly trying to drive a wedge between the longtime friends and co-stars, she was unsuccessful in doing so. The two women are closer than ever as they prepare for the upcoming airing of the reunion special next month.