Emily Ratajkowski Slays In A Satin Frock With A Seductive Stare

Emily Ratajkowski proved her sex symbol image is right on with her most recent social media post. She shared an Instagram photo taken in the Maldives that left little to the imagination as she stood in front of an inviting infinity pool while peering down at the camera. Her facial expression was seductive as she took in the night air.

As she struck her pose, EmRata placed one bent leg on a ledge while she balanced most of her weight on her other one. She put one hand on her knee while she let the other hang loose, gracing her hip.

The 28-year-old star wore a dress made of white satin that featured spaghetti straps, a high slit, and a tight bodice. Emily’s cleavage made a limited appearance, as did her tiny waist thanks to the favorable cut of the very short frock. The outfit barely covered the lower half of her private parts.

In the image, Emily sported an enviable tan and a bit of makeup, including darkened and groomed brows, black mascara, smoky shadow, and natural lipstick. Her dark hair, which had been parted on the side, was down and windblown as her tresses fell to the sides and down her back.

The “Blurred Lines” celebrity opted for very little jewelry for her photo session. She only wore a simple gold choker as she reigned over the alluring scene that included a small building with a thatched roof, the aforementioned infinity pool, a blue sky with some cirrus clouds, and the Arabian Sea in all its glory.

A large percentage of Emily’s 24.7 Instagram followers paid attention to her upload. After three hours of being shared, the post earned more than 741,000 likes, including one from singer Dua Lipa, and a slew of comments. Many simply shared emoji, with one fan commenting with dozens of rows of the colorful symbols, including blue, green, and pink hearts, index fingers, praying hands, and the okay sign.

Others used their words in a number of different languages to express how they were feeling about EmRata’s latest post, proving she commands an international audience.

“She is a chic bro,” said one fan, as translated from Russian.

“I Love you,” said an English speaker, who added a heart-faced emoji to his comment.

“Well, check the quality of the dress too. It has a few unstitched threads on the left…Looks amazing anyway haha,” stated another picky follower, also in English, and who added a winking face emoji and a happy face emoji to her comment.