Jenelle Evans Reportedly Plans To Stay In Tennessee As David Eason Arrives In Nashville For Court

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star reportedly plans to stay in Tennessee.

Jenelle Evans has started a new life in Tennessee away from her estranged husband David Eason. However, David is reportedly in Tennessee this week to attend court for the restraining order hearing.

Although Jenelle shared a home and a life with her estranged husband back in North Carolina, a source tells Radar Online that Jenelle doesn’t have any intentions of going back to that state. According to the source, the former Teen Mom 2 star reportedly plans to stay in Tennessee.

“She has moved there. She is in an apartment there with the children,” the source claimed.

Jenelle left David last month and fled to the state with her 5-year-old son Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley who she shares with David.

Upon leaving David, the mom-of-three filed for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband and cited different incidents that allegedly occurred over the past two years. Jenelle claimed she was “scared for her life.”

Now, David has reportedly traveled to Tennessee to show up in court for the restraining order.

“He’s in Nashville to fight her in court. She left him without their daughter and with no money,” the source explained.

While Jenelle has been staying relatively quiet about the matter on social media, David has been posting photos and speaking out in the comment section of his posts. Recently, he posted a video of his daughter and wrote that he missed her more than “she could ever imagine.”

“I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!” David added in the caption of the Instagram video which showed Ensley sitting by her dad talking about deer.

Jenelle Evans shocked Teen Mom 2 fans when she took to her Instagram on October 31 to announce she had decided to leave David after two years of marriage. She shared a lengthy post in which she talked about her decision. She explained that her time away from the hit MTV reality show had caused her to look at her life “differently” and she acknowledged that she needed to make changes. She further explained that she had taken her kids and moved away from David, though at the time, she didn’t reveal where they had gone. Jenelle also revealed that she had filed papers to “start that process” and thanked her followers for her support.

The hearing is reportedly underway according to Radar Online.