Josephine Skriver Channels ‘Little Mermaid’ In Tiny Black One-Piece During Sri Lanka Getaway

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver channeled The Little Mermaid in her latest Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The stunner added a few photos of herself relaxing on some rocks in Sri Lanka alongside lyrics from the classic Disney film, which her fans seemed to love.

The post includes three photos of Josephine posing by the ocean in the Asian country. In two of the photos, the beauty rested on a cluster of dark brown rocks with waves crashing in the distance. Josephine looked beautiful in a black one-piece swimsuit that featured a cut-out at the center and fringe hanging from a tie at the chest.

In addition, the spaghetti-strapped swimwear included a very low neckline, allowing the model’s ample cleavage to spill out at the top. Her hourglass figure was on full display in the tight ensemble, as well as her long, lean legs, which were amplified by the high cut of the suit.

Josephine accessorized the look with a dainty silver chain around her neck and a big, black cowboy hat with tan-colored detailing around the base. Her long, brown hair flowed down her back in straight strands.

Luckily for fans, the photo set gave glimpses of Josephine from a few different angles. In the first image, the stunner was snapped from the side as she sat on the rocks. She pulled one knee up to her chest and angled the other, emphasizing the length of her legs. She casually rested one hand on her hat and stared into the camera.

The second image was a black-and-white close-up shot of Josephine’s killer body in the suit, showing off all the swimwear’s best aspects.

Finally, the third photo showed Josephine standing sideways and looking into the camera. This time, her pert derrière was visible through the cheeky cut of the one-piece.

Josephine revealed in the tags that the swimsuit was from Revolve. In the caption, the stunner quoted lyrics from a tune from The Little Mermaid, “Part of Your World.”

The post garnered over 97,000 likes and just over 300 comments in two hours.

“YOU LOOK SOOO GOOOOD,” one fan said.

“You’re amazing & so beautiful!” another user said with several emoji.

“YOU QUOTING THE LITTLE MERMAID = DAY MADE,” added a third follower.

Many others asked Josephine questions in the comments, such as her favorite color or her next destination. Some expressed admiration for the star using only emoji.

This latest post from Josephine is just one of what will likely be many shares during her Sri Lanka getaway. On Sunday, the beauty posted another picture from her trip. This time she was on the water wearing a tiny black two-piece and a Raiders cap.