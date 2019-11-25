Ariel Winter Flaunts Sculpted Legs In Tiny Mini Skirt While ‘Hiding From Monday Morning’ In A Plastic Bag

Monday morning seemed to come too soon for Ariel Winter. The Modern Family star took to her Instagram account to lament the start of the week today with a new photo that many of her 4.1 million followers seemed to resonate with.

In the snap, the 21-year-old was captured sitting in a makeup chair, likely onset at her hit ABC sitcom. The results of her time at the glam station were completely out of sight, however, as the actress was wearing a small plastic bag over her head. She noted in the caption of her post that this was her method to “hide from Monday morning,” which her fans certainly appeared to want to do as well.

Despite not being ready for the beginning of the week, the brunette beauty still looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap in a gorgeous ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Ariel looked smoking hot in a white bustier style top. The garment boasted an underwire design and push-up style that — in combination with its low-cut neckline — exposed an eyeful of cleavage for a day that proved impossible to ignore. The top clung tight to the star’s torso, accentuating her slender frame and flat midsection — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often shares on her Instagram page.

On her lower half, the actress sported a daringly short, plaid mini skirt with a frayed hem that just barely covered her peachy derriere. The number grazed her upper thighs and could have easily resulted in a wardrobe malfunction by exposing too much to her fans. Instead, Ariel sat with her legs crossed to avoid the potential overexposure, allowing her to flaunt her long, sculpted legs instead. A pair of gold heels with a dramatic, pointed toe was added to her ensemble.

It didn’t take long for fans of the sitcom star to begin heaping praise on her new Instagram post. The photo earned over 40,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Ariel’s jaw-dropping display.

“Dang! Even with your face covered up you’re gorgeous!!!” one person wrote.

“When you can make bag wearing hot, you know you got it all going on,” said another.

Loading...

“You don’t have to hide from anything. You definitely pull off Monday morning hotness!!!” commented a third.

Fortunately, Ariel doesn’t often cover up her face on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her striking facial features by going nearly makeup-free. The fresh-faced look proved to be popular with her followers, earning over 112,000 likes and 560-plus comments since being posted.