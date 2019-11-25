Tamra Judge Reveals Whether She Fears Being Fired From ‘RHOC,’ Admits She Doesn’t Fully Trust Vicki Gunvalson

Tamra Judge can only trust one of her co-stars.

Tamra Judge opened up about her thoughts on potentially being fired from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County during a Q&A session with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Judge answered a series of questions during the impromptu session, one of which came from a fan who wanted to know if she was worried about the security of her role on the Bravo TV reality series, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on Friday.

“Nope! Whatever is meant to be will happen,” Judge told the fan, adding that she will be completely fine with or without the show.

At another point in the chat, Judge was asked if she completely trusts any of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. In response, Judge revealed that there is just one person on the cast who she fully trusts. Although Judge didn’t write anything in her response, she allowed a photo of herself and Shannon Beador to give the answer, which may have come as a surprise to some. After all, Judge is also quite close to Vicki Gunvalson and has known her the longest.

Throughout the past several years, Judge and Beador have been close. However, when it comes to Judge’s friendship with Gunvalson, that relationship took a turn for the worse during the time that Gunvalson was dating her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. Although the couple ultimately called it quits several years ago, Gunvalson was accused of siding with Ayers after Judge and others accused her former partner of faking cancer.

Because of the damage that was done to Judge and Gunvalson’s relationship years ago, and the hiccups in the years that followed, Judge’s relationship with Gunvalson is simply not as stable as her friendship with Beador. That said, as time has continued, Judge and Beador have both been growing closer to one another, even though Gunvalson was demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County in July, ahead of the Season 14 premiere.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Judge told Parade magazine at BravoCon that she was expecting Gunvalson to reprise her full-time role on the show for Season 15.

“Vicki was such a big part of the season this year that it doesn’t even feel like she wasn’t [an official Housewife],” Judge said during the event in New York City. “I think she is going to come back next year.”