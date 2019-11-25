Hailey Bieber Likes A Video Of Selena Gomez At The AMAs

Hailey Bieber just liked a video of Selena Gomez at the 2019 American Music Awards, which seemed to put any rumors of drama between the two to rest.

On Sunday night, makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the video of Gomez, who showed off her stunning American Music Awards look in a close-up video for the camera. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer glittered in metallic shades, flaunting her incredible eye makeup that matched her silver dress perfectly.

In the short Instagram clip, Gomez, with her chocolate brown locks styled in a wavy lob, tilted her head back and forth so viewers could see a sort-of slow-motion effect of her look. Her neck was dripping in diamonds, thanks to the two iced-out necklaces that adorned her neck. When she hit the right light, there was an overwhelming ethereal effect thanks to the blinding silver of the dress, the shimmer of the necklaces, and the sparkle of the eye shadow — a combined effort that really made her look pop. Yet, it was clearly Gomez’s metallic smoky eye that was the star of the show, and her whole face lit up with the seductive feel.

While it’s not hard to see why anyone would hit the heart button, in the case of Hailey Bieber, her approval meant something just a little bit more. According to J-14, Bieber liked — then unliked — the post, though her “like” is still showing up for some.

Bieber, of course, is married to Justin Bieber, whom Gomez dated on and off for seven years. While it appeared that there may have been some drama between the two women in the past, Bieber’s “like” is now proof that she supports Gomez.

Previously, things seemed to escalate between the two when Bieber appeared to throw shade at Gomez on Instagram back in October. Within minutes of Gomez dropping her No. 1 song “Lose You to Love Me” — which many speculated to be about the “Sorry” singer — the model shared a screenshot of the track she was listening to at the time: “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko. While fans quickly developed theories that this was an obvious attack on Gomez, according to The Inquisitr, Bieber flatly denied any ill will and dismissed the claims as “nonsense.”

In turn, Gomez said on Instagram live that she’s not here for “women tearing women down” and urged her fans to end the cyberbullying and words of hate. Now, it’s clear that both Gomez and Bieber have nothing but support for one another.