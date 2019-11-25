Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Rocks Tiny Bikini As She Poses With Her ‘Spirit Animal’

Gabby Epstein recently shot a campaign for a swimwear brand in the Turks and Caicos and she shared a few images on Instagram from the shoot with her loyal fans.

On Sunday, November 24, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a couple of snapshots in which she rocked a bikini while shooting with her “spirit animal.” In the photos, Epstein can be seen standing next to a horse on a beach.

Epstein rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a detailed snakeskin print in varying shades of brown, beige, and orange. The bikini consisted of a triangle top with thin straps that tied behind the model’s neck. Its tiny cups left plenty of skin on display. According to the caption, Epstein was shooting a campaign for Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based label that often gets a shoutout on Instagram from models and social media influencers.

Neither photo shows her bikini bottoms. The first is a close-up that captured Epstein from the waist up. Although the second photo features her full body, it revealed that Epstein chose to wear a cheetah-print beach skirt instead of the matching bikini bottoms. The skirt sat just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned abs on display and accentuating her hourglass figure.

Epstein wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Large, loose waves fell over her shoulders, giving her the perfect beach hairstyle. The model wore black eyeliner and a light shade of eyeshadow, which added drama to her gaze. A dark shade of red lipstick completed her makeup. She accessorized her look with gold necklaces and some rings that added some bling to the image.

Epstein posed with a light brown horse with a white blaze and cream-colored hair. The animal was bridled and saddled, indicating that there may be some shots where the model is actually riding — or at least sitting on the horse.

Since going live, the post — which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered about 43,000 likes in under a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 370 comments.

Users of the social media platform raved about her beauty and engaged with her caption.

“Ur my spirit animal,” one user wrote.

“God these photos are too good,” said another fan.

“Great horned owl,” added a third follower, answering the question posed while also including a string of fire emoji.