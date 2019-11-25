Teresa Giudice Reveals If She’d Quit ‘RHONJ’ Amid Rumors Of A Secret Boyfriend

She's been with the show since its start.

Teresa Giudice has been a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show began airing over a decade ago but in recent weeks, she’s been vocal with the fact that she believes her role on the show led to many of her problems.

Although Teresa and her husband, Joe Giudice, have both spent time behind bars and continue to be in the midst of a legal battle to keep Joe from seeing a deportation, Teresa admitted to Hollywood Life that when it comes to her role on the show, she doesn’t see a point in walking away now that she’s spent so many years of her life starring on the Bravo TV reality series.

“I’m in it. So, it’s like, why walk away now?” Teresa said as she attended BravoCon.

While Teresa doesn’t have any immediate plans to cut ties with her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she teased, “You never know,” when asked about how long she would continue to expose her life to the cameras. She also told the outlet that when it comes to the end of her run on the show, she doesn’t have a crystal ball.

As for her current status with husband Joe, who has been living in Italy as he awaits a final decision on his deportation appeal, Teresa said she was hoping to arrange for her children, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, to spend time with their father in Europe over the holidays.

“I think that’s definitely in the cards to happen, yes,” she said.

“We’re always going to be a family,” she continued. “We’re still fighting to see if he could come back. It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for other families that are going through this.”

While Teresa has not announced plans to file for divorce from Joe, she has been facing rumors of a secret boyfriend for the past several months after being spotted with a younger man in Miami earlier this year. As some may recall, photos of Teresa and her alleged boy toy began circulating online after the two spent time with one another on the beach and around town. However, throughout the many reports of a romance, Teresa continued to deny dating anyone.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine earlier this month that Teresa and Joe were keeping in touch with one another, via FaceTime.