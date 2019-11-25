‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: All Things Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 25 brings a special tribute to Jack Abbott as actor Peter Bergman marks 30 years on the CBS Daytime Drama.

Traci (Beth Maitland) told Jack that she finished their family book. Traci gave Jack the honor of reading it first while she left to pick up Ashley (Eileen Davidson) from the airport. Jack teared up, reading the book’s preface and beginning. ‘We are the Abbotts…and this is our story,” it read.

Jack read about his father John and his mother, Dina (Marla Adams). He flashed back to a time when Dina returned to Genoa City, and she and John attempted to get back together. However, too many people were against their reunion, and things didn’t work out for John and Dina. Jack also remembered details about Jill (Jess Walton) moving into the Abbott household. He also remembered separate special moments with both John and Dina.

Next, Jack remembered parts of his rivalry with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). In one flashback, Jack walked over Victor and left him for dead with The Mustache had a heart attack. He also looked back at his and Victor’s rivalry over Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The iconic scene where Jack threw a chair through a window during an argument with Victor played. Then, Jack read where the book noted that he and Victor mellowed toward each other in recent years.

Jack’s numerous love affairs came next. He looked back at his and Nikki’s child, who didn’t make it. Jack told Nikki how their child’s heart saved another little boy named John, and then the scenes turned to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Jack remembered the flirting and turmoil they experienced throughout the ups and downs of their relationship. Plus, he recalled a bitter argument over Phyllis trying to have a baby despite it risking her life, and then another clash after Phyllis had cheated with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Finally, he noted how Phyllis helped him beat his addiction.

Traci, Billy (Jason Thompson), and Ashley showed up, and they listened as Jack read their family’s history to them. During those moments, Jack flashed back to memories of his siblings, which included when he apologized to Ashley over the blood Abbott clause at Jabot. In tears, the siblings declared that they wanted to celebrate the book. Before they did, Jack got Abby (Melissa Ordway), Dina (Marla Adams), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) to join the family gathering. Once everybody got together, the whole group toasted Traci’s book, Jack as the co-author, and the Abbott family.