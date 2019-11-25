American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Rocks Pink Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her killer figure in an effort to encourage her fans t0 seek out her training services. On Monday, the American fitness model kicked off the week in the right foot by sharing a two-photo slideshow of herself rocking a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photos, Russo is standing in front of a teal couch in a leafy location in Plano, Texas, as per the post’s geotag. The small city is a suburb of Dallas, where the model and trainer currently lives.

Russo rocked a light pink two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The top features tiny cups that barely contain her assets, showcasing the strong muscles of her upper body. Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching string bikini bottoms that sit high on her sides. The main part of the bikini consists of an inverted triangle similar to the cups of the top. According to the tag she added to the photos, her swimsuit is courtesy of Oh Polly, a brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers to promote its items.

Russo wore her blonde highlighted tresses in a middle part and pulled back in a tight hairstyle. She wore a touch of marcara and eyeliner, which adds intensity to her gaze. She completed her makeup with a shiny pink lipstick that matches the color of her bathing suit.

In both photos, the model is striking the same pose, with one leg in front of the other, whole wearing the same bikini. The only different is her facial expression. While in the first she is looking at the side with a coquettish smile, in the second she is looking at the camera with a more serious face.

Since going live, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 20,600 likes within just a couple of hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 285 comments to the photos, which will likely still get more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to share their admiration for Russo.

“No way to describe your beauty, so I’ll just admire,” one user wrote.

“Girl you killin em,” said another user.