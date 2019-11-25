The Pussycat Dolls’ First Performance In Over A Decade Will Happen This Weekend On ‘The X Factor’

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors of the Pussycat Dolls reuniting made headlines. It was said they would make a comeback on The X Factor in the U.K. this month for their first performance in over a decade. One of the judges, Louis Walsh, sat down on British talk show Lorraine today to discuss the final episode this weekend and confirmed that it is true.

When Walsh sat down with his finalist, Megan McKenna, he ended his interview with a world exclusive.

“And you know whose on? The Pussycat Dolls are the guests! There’s an exclusive for you,” he said.

On Saturday, November 30, the finale of The X Factor: Celebrity Special will air.

Aside from the TV performance, it has been said that the lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, signed a multimillion-dollar deal to embark on a new tour with her original group members — Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta.

And that’s not all. There could also be new music on the way.

Scherzinger is currently a judge on the talent show and once said she wasn’t to commit to a reunion due to being so busy. However, with the season finale approaching, it seems she’s able to find the time now.

According to That Grape Juice, the group has signed a major management deal ahead of their big comeback. The “I Don’t Need A Man” chart-topper’s join the likes of Rita Ora and Zayn Malik by signing with First Access Management.

Fans instantly took to social media to express their excitement over the news.

“The Pussycat Dolls better F**K IT UP ON SATURDAY! PERIOD,” one user wrote.

“Guys, we’re all gonna be at Pussycat Dolls gigs in 2020, I can’t believe this is real life,” another shared.

“PCD is making a reunion. I am dying!! My teenage heroes are back!” a third fan remarked.

“What amazing news!! So excited to see the girls performing together again!” a fourth user wrote.

It was also reported that Nicole had recently purchased a percentage of the group’s branding rights and that the other band members have been jetting into the U.K. to plan their scheduled performance.

There has been no confirmation on what song(s) they will perform this weekend.

At the height of their fame, they sold millions of records that cemented them as one of the biggest girl groups of the 2000s. Their debut album, PCD, sold more than 9 million copies worldwide and celebrated a number of hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

Their second and final album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008.

The group has a verified Instagram account that has no posts yet. However, it is already followed by over 25,800 fans.