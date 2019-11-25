‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Dishes On Wedding To Fiance Randall Emmett, Admits She’s A Bridezilla

Lala Kent is screaming at everyone as she attempts to plan the upcoming event.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett set a wedding date months ago and as their chosen day of April 18, 2020 approaches, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is reportedly becoming more and more of a bridezilla.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Kent explained that when she and Emmett say “I do” next year, they will be doing so in the midst of a “full production,” which he claims will be attended by some very special guests.

“It’s stressful!” Kent said, according to a report from Up News Info on November 22. “I never thought it would be a bridezilla, but I find myself screaming at everyone every hour. So it goes great!”

While Kent would not reveal who her special wedding guests would be, she told the magazine that after she and the movie producer wed, there would be some performances by “legends” at their reception. She also made it clear that when it comes to her special day, she hopes her guests will feel like they’ve attended a major celebration and look back thinking that it was the “best party” ever.

Kent and Emmett have been engaged since last September and are currently living with one another in Bel Air with the two kids he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, London and Rylee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent admitted to begging her fiancé to appear alongside her on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at Lisa Vanderpump’s 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles last Thursday, November 21.

“Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged, and then we got to a point where we decided, she said, ‘Look please, it’ll be a nice thing to show who we really are.’ And … Lala gets her way. There you go,” Emmett explained.

According to Kent, she wanted to show fans an inside look at her relationship with Emmett because from afar, they may not look like a couple who makes sense. As for Emmett, he agreed that people have made false assumptions about their romance and appreciated the opportunity to show viewers of the series how they really are.

While Emmett will be seen alongside Kent when Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres, the couple is not open to exposing their upcoming wedding to the cameras. Instead, they will likely share photos of their big day with fans after the event takes place.