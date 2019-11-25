Selena Gomez Gets Religious Thigh Tattoo

Selena Gomez just got a brand-new tattoo, and she unveiled it last night on Instagram during the 2019 American Music Awards.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer showcased a collage of Polaroid images on her Instagram Sunday night, behind-the-scenes photographs of herself at various stages of getting ready for the AMAs.

In addition to a picture with choreographer Charm La’Donna and a photo of herself putting her in-ear monitors in, Gomez also shared a picture of herself pointing to her newest piece of body art, a black-and-white shading of two hands clasped in prayer holding rosary beads.

In the Polaroid, Gomez, who wore a white, silk bathrobe in the image, pointed to the new ink on her left thigh with a baby pink-lacquered nail. The grayscale tattoo starts at the top of her left hip and extends down to just above the middle of her thigh. She tagged celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang in the shot, who has also inked the likes of Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

According to Elle, this is Gomez’s fourteenth piece of ink. It comes on the heels of the singer’s matching tattoo with good friend and collaborator Julia Michaels. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gomez and Michaels got matching arrow tattoos a few weeks ago, after they kissed onstage.

Gomez’s revelation of her latest piece of ink occurred alongside her 2019 AMAs performance of “Lose You To Love Me,” her first live televised performance on the award show in two years. The singer reportedly had a panic attack before opening the show with the number, The Inquisitr recently reported, which led to a performance that garnered mixed reviews from viewers. Still, Gomez’s hardcore fans always had her back.

“Takes a lot of guts to perform such a personal song, I’m sure a lot went through her mind performing it for the first time in front of so many people. We love a brave queen,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the singer’s first AMAs-centric photo.

For her part, Gomez was nothing but positive on social media, uploading the collage that included her latest tattoo, but also posting several pictures from the red carpet as well.

“Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you,” Gomez wrote on a series of pictures of herself from the event. “Excited for this chapter #sg2 @amas.”