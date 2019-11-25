Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Throwback Photo Shared By ‘Maxim’

Maxim magazine shared a throwback photo of Lais Ribeiro from her cover shoot to its verified Instagram page, and her fans are loving it.

Over the weekend, the magazine took to the popular social media app to post the black-and-white snapshot in which Ribeiro flaunts quite a bit of skin in a sexy outfit that showcases her insane figure. In the photo, Ribeiro — who was featured on the cover of Maxim for its September/October 2018 issue — is posing against a dark backdrop in a studio in New York, as the geotag included with the post indicates. The photo was captured for world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Ribeiro rocked a white top with thick straps that go over her shoulders and plunging sides that bare most of her ribcage and back. The top also leaves quite a bit of sideboob on display. The tank also boasts a textured fabric that gives the top a semi sheer quality, though it is still solid enough to cover her chest. Ribeiro teamed her top with a pair of denim bottoms that feature different textures, buttons and straps.

The Brazilian bombshell — who is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — posed with both of her arms by her head, which further showcases her torso.

Ribeiro is pulling her raven hair up with her hands as she drives her gaze down. Her lips are parted in a seductive way.

Within about a day of being published, the post – which Maxim shared with its 925,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,700 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 30 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and of the model — took to the comments section to praise Ribeiro’s beauty and to compliment Bensimon’s aesthetics.

“So Yummy,” wrote one fan, including a sunflower, a fire and a 100 mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“Simple & sexy!” said another fan, following the words with the OK hand sign.

In the accompanying interview for Maxim, Ribeiro opened up about leaving her small town in northern Brazil to pursue a career in modeling in New York without knowing any English and having to leave her son behind temporarily.

“I saw the whole entire world when I first came here,” she told Maxim. “I saw snow, taxis, how to take the train. It was incredible.”