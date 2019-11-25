Camille Grammer Slams ‘RHOBH’ Cast After She’s Missing From Season 10 Trip To Rome

Camille Grammer is home in Los Angeles as her co-stars enjoy Europe.

Camille Grammer may have recently returned to her “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean she was invited on the cast’s trip to Rome, Italy.

After the full-time members of the series’ cast — including Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — headed out of the United States, Grammer attended Lisa Vanderpump’s Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala. Grammer insisted to Hollywood Life that she is “not sad” about being left out.

“The girls need to bring it themselves. I can’t be the one to save it all the time,” Grammer explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Grammer was credited by some for saving the Season 9 reunion from falling flat with audiences by feuding with nearly every cast member of the show. However, after doing so, Grammer found herself on the outs with the majority of the cast and now, as she attempts to get back into the mix with her co-stars, she’s feeling as if she has unfinished business with them.

“I have been very vocal about my feelings and the way I’ve been treated and I thought it was just absolutely awful the way I was treated last year, with everything that was going on in my personal life, to be targeted and targeted as a villain, unrelentingly,” she explained.

During filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Grammer expected her co-stars to be empathetic towards her after she lost her house in Malibu, California to the wildfires of the area, and later lost her longtime assistant as well. Unfortunately, that wasn’t what happened, and throughout the season, Grammer and her co-stars butted heads.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Grammer also spoke to TooFab at Vanderpump’s event, and during that interview, she claimed to have been targeted by her co-stars during production on Season 10. After attending a party with the cast earlier this month, Grammer said that when she goes places where her co-stars are, she feels that they take aim at her.

Also during the interview, Grammer said that she received a call from Vanderpump after confirming her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return on Twitter.

“Lisa called me and said, ‘What are you doing?!'” Grammer recalled. “She said to me, ‘You said you weren’t going back! What are you doing? Are you crazy?!'”