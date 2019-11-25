‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Sizzles In Liquid Leggings & Def Leppard Sweatshirt While Sipping Iced Latte

Chelsea Houska showed off her killer figure and fashion sense in the most recent image that was posted on her popular social media page. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, Houska loves to share photos of her kids, projects that she is working on, and fashion-forward shots as well. In the most recent image that was posted for her millions of fans, Houska sizzled in a casual yet sexy look.

In the snap, the reality star struck a pose against a big wooden wall that was just a little bit taller than her. The redheaded beauty was all smiles for the shot, holding up an iced latte from Starbucks in one hand and placing the other at her side. She wore her long, red-dyed locks down and curled, and sported a gray beanie on top, as the weather appeared to be just a little bit chilly. The Teen Mom 2 star covered the majority of her face with a large pair of black sunglasses while rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included lipstick.

The stunner had her killer stems on display in a pair of tight liquid leggings that fit her like a glove, accentuating her muscles. On top, Houska rocked an oversized black-and-red tie-dye Def Leppard sweatshirt, while completing her look with a pair of black combat boots that had little silver studs all over them. The post has only been live on the beauty’s page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the shot has racked up over 191,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While some of the reality star’s followers commented on the shot to let Houska know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her outfit and asked where she got different items from. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they’re big fans of the show.

“Yes where did you get those boots!?” one fan asked.

Loading...

“You are seriously the cutest. I wish I could pull off outfits as well as you! You are so beautiful,” a second Instagram user commented on the photo.

“I freaking love your style and Teen Mom! Get it girl!!!” another chimed in with a flame emoji at the end of the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Houska showed off her fashion sense in another red hot look, this time while rocking a graphic t-shirt that red “cool mom” with a mocha cardigan and distressed jeans.