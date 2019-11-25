‘The Young And The Restless’ Christmas Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Get An Unexpected Surprise

It isn’t even Thanksgiving yet, but Christmas is already on the minds of many people, including soap fans. New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Christmas reveal that the holidays will bring a time of hope and miracles for residents in Genoa City.

Although they seem to have it all, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will feel the true meaning of Christmas when an unexpected delivery arrives, according to SheKnows Soaps. This could mean so many different things for the Genoa City power couple. Perhaps they will have a visitor for the holidays, or maybe they will get something they didn’t ask for but end up needing desperately. It could be something as simple as the wrong gift showing up, which may turn out to be perfect.

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) hope for a Christmas miracle. With Elena’s father, Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown), being sick, healing for him might be the miracle these two hope for. It is strange, however, that Elena and Nate are the ones hoping for her father’s recovery instead of Elena and Devon (Bryton James). Elena and Nate may have grown closer, or it could have more to do with a medical situation since they both work with the hospital. With Devon feeling haunted by the past as December begins, he and Elena could struggle in their relationship by the time Christmas arrives.

It’s been a strange year for Connor (Judah Mackey). His stepfather died, he incorrectly thought his grandfather, Victor, had passed away, and he was held hostage. It’s not surprising that he is struggling. However, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) will work together to save Christmas for Connor. They’ve come together several times recently for Connor’s sake and it looks like they will do so again for the holiday. Perhaps Connor will get some Christmas magic and his parents will reunite so they can be a family again. No matter what happens, with Connor’s parents doing their best to co-parent him, he will end up better off than he was before.

Finally, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gives Kevin (Greg Rikaart) the ultimate Christmas gift. Because the actress is pregnant in real life, many viewers hope this means that Kevin and Chloe will add to their family. Maybe Bella and Chloe’s late daughter Delia will become big sisters. After hiding out in Portland, Oregon, for the past few years, Chloe and Kevin will enjoy the holiday with their families in Genoa City.