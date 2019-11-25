Australian Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Lingerie While Making Coffee

Natalie Roser sent her 1.1 million Instagram followers into a frenzy yet again this weekend when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The triple Instagram update was uploaded to her account on Sunday, November 24, and has earned major recognition from thousands of fans. In the caption of the post, the Australian bombshell labeled the pictures the “Caffeine series,” and rightfully so as the trio of snaps documented the model in her kitchen making a cup of coffee.

Natalie looked smoking hot as she concocted her cup of joe in a sexy lingerie set from her own Rose and Bare line that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The sexy two-piece set boasted a tan color that nearly blended in with the babe’s skin, as Rose and Bare specializes in nude lingerie that comes in a range of shades. Natalie sported the Everyday Bra, which she showed off in the first photo that saw her holding a cup of coffee and staring off into the distance. The garment gave fans an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its plunging design, making for an NSFW showing of skin that her fans hardly seemed bothered by.

Natalie also wore the brand’s Brief panties in the same shade, which upped the ante of her look even more. The front half of the piece covered only what was necessary and boasted a high-cut design that left her toned legs almost completely bare. Two photos in the set saw the Aussie beauty with her backside to the camera, revealing the cheeky nature of her panties and showcasing her peachy derriere. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

As an extra layer, the blond beauty added a thin white blouse, which she tied together in a tight knot in the middle of her torso to give it a cropped look. She also wore a thin gold necklace and dainty hoop earrings, giving her look just the right amount of bling.

Natalie wore her platinum tresses down, which fell messily around her shoulders in loose waves. She also sported a simple make up look that included a raspberry pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the stunner’s Instagram page was met with nothing but praise. As of this writing, the post has earned nearly 30,000 likes within 24 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration for the shots even further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s most recent jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie had “the best smile in the world!”

“Best booty in the game,” commented a third.

Natalie has never been shy about showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her enjoying a glass of wine while rocking a minuscule, rust-colored bikini top and flowy skirt. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 22,000 likes since debuting on her Instagram account.