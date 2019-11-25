Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Flirty New Video

Madi Edwards shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her killer body in a skimpy, string bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

On Sunday, November 24, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself soaking up the sun in California, where she currently lives. The clip shows Edwards moving around as she gets playful with the strings on her bikini. The model posed for the video at the Thousand Steps Beach in Laguna Beach, as she indicated via the tag added to her post.

Edwards rocked a lavender, two-piece bathing suit that featured a classically cut, triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. Edwards teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms whose thong-cut style put her derriere front and center. Her bikini bottoms sit high on her sides and low on the front, which helps accentuate the contrast between her full, wide hips and her slender midsection. According to the tag added to her post, the bikini is courtesy of Amore + Sorvete, a brand of swimwear Edwards often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram feed.

The short clip shows Edwards turning around as she tugs at her bikini bottoms, showcasing different angles of the swimsuit and also her figure.

Edwards completed her look with a light gray bucket hat from under which her blond locks fell toward her shoulders. The model appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Edwards shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — has been viewed about 46,000 times, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upward of 10,800 likes and more than 95 comments to the video.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Australian bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“I love Laguna [red heart emoji] but it doesn’t hurt to have this kind of scenery as an added bonus,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Incredible body,” said another user, following the comment with flexed bicep, fire, and heart eyes emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Edwards shared a series of photos from the same day just a few days ago. In the shots, Edwards rocked the same bikini while she tried different poses for the camera.