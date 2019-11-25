Lala Kent And Kristen Doute Share Thoughts On New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members

Kent and Doute have been joined by five new cast members for Season 8.

Lala Kent and Kristen Doute shared their thoughts on their new Vanderpump Rules cast members during an appearance at BravoCon days ago.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight about the newest stars of the Bravo TV reality series, including Charli Burnett, Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, Brett Caprioni, and Danica Dow, Kent and Doute both had things to say about the way their new co-stars look. Some members of the original cast threw subtle shade at the newbies as well.

“I think they’re all really hot, so they fit in that way,” Doute explained during the weekend fan event.

As for Kent, she said that she wasn’t all that impressed by her new co-stars’ appearances.

“I don’t think they’re all that hot. Some haven’t discovered Botox yet!” she joked.

Although a number of cast members, including Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, made it clear that they weren’t too keen on getting to know the other people who are now a part of Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy, who is one of the youngest stars of the series, admitted to being excited about all five of them.

“It’s a lot, it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” he said. “It’s exciting, you know, I think that they bring some good drama and they got their own little stories happening, so it’s gonna be interesting to watch, yeah.”

Like Kennedy and some of the original cast members, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Burnett, Kathan, Caprioni, and Dow all work at SUR Restaurant. As Entertainment Tonight revealed, Dow is actually the restaurant’s youngest-ever assistant manager.

As for Boyens, he works as the manager at TomTom, which is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

The Vanderpump Rules cast first saw rumors of potential new additions to their show over the summer, after Kathan and Dow were seen spending tons of time with some original members of the cast, including Kent and Madix. After the Season 8 trailer was released, fans of the reality series learned that the newbies would be bringing plenty of drama to the new episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor recently suggested that the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules wouldn’t be sticking around for very long, just like those who have come and gone before them.

“New people don’t stick around that long. So, we’ll see what happens!” he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“They can go,” he added.