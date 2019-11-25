‘Y&R’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Gives Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Is It Rude To Add Foot Rubs On My Registry’

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson, who portrays Chloe in Genoa City, shared a sweet pregnancy update on Instagram.

The mother-to-be posted an adorable picture of herself at 23-weeks pregnant in front of a buybuy BABY store. She wore a pair of white overalls with a black-and-white striped long-sleeved t-shirt underneath. On her feet, Elizabeth wore black high-top tennis shoes. She accessorized with a cute black hat and what appeared to be a backpack. The soap star’s hair hung loosely over her shoulders, and she posed casually with one hand in a pocket, one foot crossed over the other, and with a big bag of baby merchandise in her hand. Elizabeth’s growing baby bump was visible in the cute outfit.

In the caption, the expecting mother revealed that she’s experiencing the urge to nest, which is why she visited the big baby store. While the trip seemed incredibly successful, Elizabeth, who is expecting a baby girl, admitted that before it was over, her feet started hurting. That’s when she jokingly wondered if she could put foot rubs on her baby registry. Certainly, it seems she could ask her new husband, Rob Meder, to take on foot-rubbing duties for the duration of her pregnancy.

Luckily for the actress, buybuy BABY offers expectant mother parking, which she revealed in her Instagram story.

The purpose of Elizabeth’s trip to the store was to create a baby registry, which she admitted can feel overwhelming given all the gear available for new babies. She advised her followers who are in the same boat she’s in to do some research before creating the list of products they want. In her story, the actress showed herself trying out the various pieces of gear she’ll get for her daughter. From strollers to slings and everything in between, she spent a lot of time making thoughtful decisions and preparing for her baby’s arrival, which will be in a few short months since she’s over halfway through her pregnancy.

At the end of her clips about registering for baby gear, the actress summed it all up.

“Lots of fun stuff added to the registry. It’s all feeling more real each and every day. Can’t wait for it all! Thanks to @buybuybaby for making this mom-to-be feel more prepared and ready! Now, who wants to babysit?!!!” she wrote atop a still image of herself standing outside the store.

The actress’s fans hit the “like” button and left comments letting Elizabeth know how much they appreciate her giving them a glimpse into her pregnancy. Many offered tips, and they also complimented the actress on her cute maternity style and glow.

For viewers who want to see more of her pregnancy, there are hints that Y&R is writing it into the storyline for Chloe and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). The Inquisitr reports that the show’s Christmas spoilers reveal that Chloe gives Kevin the ultimate gift. Many fans believe that indicates a new baby for the couple, given Elizabeth’s real-life pregnancy.