Ashanti Puts On A Leggy Show In Sexy Gold Dress With A High Slit

Ashanti didn’t hold back in the latest photo she posted to Instagram. The singer flaunted her curves in a stunning gold dress in an upload that delighted her followers.

In the sexy snapshot, Ashanti looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, wrap-around mini dress that boasted a low-cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage. The dress also had a thigh-high slit, putting her long, lean legs on full display.

In the photo, the singer was standing in front of a mirror to take the selfie. She accessorized her look with some dangling square earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and a ring on her finger.

Ashanti had her long hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed her glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face and nude lips.

In the background of the photo a bed can been, potentially showing Ashanti in a hotel room. The post’s geotag reveals that she snapped the picture in Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption, the singer told her followers that she had been writing and deleting her text messages, so she decided to take some photos instead.

Ashanti’s over 5.2 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button over 94,000 times and leaving more than 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours since going live.

“Hey Ms. Beautiful be blessed and enjoy the rest of your day,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Okay, You Just Playing With Us At This Point,” another fan stated.

“I had the pleasure of watching the interview with you on the Nick Cannon in the morning….dope interview,” a third social media user wrote.

Loading...

“My celebrity crush just getting prettier by the year,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashanti has been wowing fans on social media for quite awhile. The “Foolish” singer recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she decided to post some very revealing photos of herself on set.

In the snaps, Ashanti wore nothing but a pair of white panties and a low-cut crop top that she had tied up above her waist, showcasing all of her enviable curves.

Those posts seemed to be wildly popular among Ashanti’s fans, earning nearly 500,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments to date.