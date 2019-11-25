Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Famous Curves As She Surfs In Thong Swimsuit

Kinsey Wolanski shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her surfing abilities in a thong-cut swimsuit that puts her famous figure on full display, and her fans are going wild for it.

On Sunday, November 24, the blonde bombshell — who is best known as the Champions League streaker, as The Inquisitr has previously written — took to the popular social media app to post a video of herself at the beach to promote a brand of energy drinks. As she indicated via the geotag, Wolanski shot the video in Malibu, California.

The clip shows Wolanski is a black one-piece bathing suit that features short sleeves. The suit also has a zipper at the front, which the model opted to zip down to her mid-chest. As a result, quite a bit Wolasnki’s cleavage was exposed, putting her buxom physique front and center. The one-piece’s skimpy bottoms showcased her pert derriere, which is also visible in the video.

The clip begins with a shot of Wolanski standing by a surfboard. The camera then zooms in on her face as she slicks her wet hair back. Wolanski then runs into the ocean where she is then seen on the surfboard, ready to take on the waves. As Wolanski wrote in her caption, the post is an ad for Bang Energy, a brand that often teams up with models and social media influencers to promote its products.

Wolanski became an overnight internet sensation after she streaked on the field at the soccer competition final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain. Since then, she has amassed more than 3.3 million Instagram followers. Since going live, Wolanski’s post racked up more than 500,000 views in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period brought in upwards of 123,000 likes and more than 515 comments to the video.

Users of the social media platform to rave about her body and to shower her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Yessss baby gurl,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“This generations Chistlie Brinkley,” said another user, including a winking emoji to the comment.

Prior to sharing this video, Wolanski had been posting photos from her recent trip to Hawaii. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Wolanski recently posted a snapshot in which she rocked a black two-piece bathing suit as she posed on a sandy beach in Kilauea. According to her caption, Wolanski took to her mom to Hawaii to celebrate her birthday.