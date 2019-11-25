Miranda Lambert Stuns In Low-Cut Top, Short Skirt & Fishnet Tights

Miranda Lambert brought her fashion A-game once again to her wildly popular tour. As fans know, the country singer is currently touring the country for her “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour,” but this past weekend was the final series of shows. Lambert has been promoting the tour like crazy on her Instagram page, sharing photos and videos from the event, which is what she did yesterday.

The blond beauty posted not just one but three new photos from her time on tour. In the caption of the shot, Lambert confessed to fans that this was one of her favorite tours and thanked her band and crew for all the hard work throughout the show’s run. In the first photo of a triple-photo update, the country superstar looks nothing short of stunning. Lambert is holding Ashley McBryde’s hand and raising it up in the air.

The songstress showed off her killer figure in a low-cut, velvet top that dipped into her chest, as she flaunted a hint of cleavage. She paired the look with a colorful skirt that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs. Lambert completed the look with a pair of fishnet tights while accessorizing the look with a brown belt.

The singer wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail and rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. In the next image in the series, the 36-year-old could be seen rocking out on stage with her guitar player, and the last shot showed the whole crew taking their final bow.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 37,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Lambert know that she looks amazing, while countless others chimed in to let her know that they went to the show and loved it.

“Saw y’all last night and it was [fire emoji]!! I’ve seen you and Pistol Annies perform before and y’all never disappoint but last night was magic!!” one fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Best Concert I have ever been to hands down!!” another chimed in.

“You are absolutely stunning Ms. Lambert,” a third social media user raved.

“One of the best shows ever! Can’t wait to see ya again,” one fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Lambert stunned in another sexy look at the CMA’s where she rocked a pink gown with a thigh-high slit. Also by her side for the awards show was her hunky husband, Brendan McLoughlin.