‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Poses In A Parking Lot In Tiny Shorts, Laughs Off Comments That She’s Too Old

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer looks casual in a new photo.

Peta Murgatroyd is known for her glamorous outfits, but in a recent Instagram post she posed in more casual attire. The 33-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer also laughed off a commenter who didn’t like how she looked in the new photo with pal Keo Motsepe.

In a selfie taken by Keo, Peta is seen posing in a white crop top and super short fringed shorts. The New Zealand born beauty has her blonde hair pulled back as she looks straight at the camera.

In the caption to the sassy selfie, Peta notes that it is Keo’s birthday as she pays tribute to his kindness and their long friendship. She also promises that they will “turn up” at his 30th birthday party this weekend.

But in the comments section to the post, not everyone was a fan of Peta’s casual look.

“I’m sorry but I thought this was a guy at a truck stop taking a picture of a lot lizard,” one commenter wrote.

Peta responded with a “lmao” and the closed mouth emoji.

But others agreed with the original commenter.

“Same!!!” another wrote. “Too old to be wearing butt cheeks shorts. Sorry [Peta Murgatroyd] still think you’re great though.”

Others defended the mom of one from her critics.

“You’re never too old with a body like hers! If you can’t wear them don’t be jealous!!” one fan wrote.

“[Peta Murgatroyd] too old?!? FALSE! If you’ve got it, flaunt it! I don’t care how ‘old’ you are!! You’re gorgeous Peta!” another fan added.

It is unclear when the photo was taken, but both Kep and Peta look like they are having fun hamming it up for the camera.

On Sunday night, Keo posted a separate photo to Instagram which shows him out to dinner with Peta and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, as well as fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater. Keo and Peta are dressed in different clothes than in the parking lot photo as they celebrate his birthday in real time.

Dancing with the Stars fans would love to see both Keo and Peta return for the Season 28 finale this week. While Keo did not participate in the current season of the ABC celebrity ballroom show, Peta was partnered with former NBA player Lamar Odom. It is possible that both Peta and Keo could return for group dance numbers as the show wraps its fall season.