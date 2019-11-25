Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Incredible Cleavage In A Beige Camisole Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko treated her 10.2 million Instagram fans to yet another sizzling shot — this time in a beige dress that clung to her killer curves. The dress was so tight that it made it abundantly clear why many have dubbed Anastasiya the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The setting of the shot was a lush backyard, with palm trees, birds of paradise, and banana leaf plants lining a dove grey fence. The picture was taken at night and the dark blue sky added a sultry feeling to the picture.

Anastasiya sat on a white cushioned chaise. Her attire consisted of a nearly skintight beige camisole dress that almost perfectly matched her sun-kissed skin. The dress was incredibly low cut, exposing much of the buxom brunette’s ample assets. The outfit was so tight that she looked almost ready to burst out of the ensemble. A lace trim hugged the curve of her cleavage as an added accent.

The dress continued down, snug around her trim torso to showcase her tiny waist. It barely fit over her curvy hips and the fabric tugged into ruching as it struggled to cover her famous derrière. It was very short, just skirting the top of Anastasiya’s thighs, and featured the same lace trim at the hem that decorated the top.

Keeping with the monochromatic look, Anastasiya kept her makeup in a neutral palette. She wore the faintest brush of light beige eyeshadow, with a cat-eye liquid liner and mascara completing her eye look. She also had on a hint of bronzer to showcase her chiseled cheekbones and a coat of clear lipgloss.

Her long brown locks were styled into bombshell waves that cascaded past her shoulders, almost hitting her waist. She kept her collarbone clear of any accessories, only adding some bracelets, a gold ring, and a diamond watch to her ensemble.

She posed by resting her body weight on her left arm while placing her right just above her knee. Her legs were crossed to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The post quickly racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 1,700 glowing comments.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” raved one awestruck fan, adding several pink hearts, a smiley face, and a heart-eye emoji.

“Pure perfection. The perfect woman,” echoed a second.

“I have never seen a more beautiful woman than you!!!” proclaimed a third, along with two applauding hands, two heart-eye emoji, and two red hearts.

“Queen,” concluded a fourth, with three heart-eye emoji.

Anastasiya is no stranger to wowing fans. Her other most recent picture, in which she posed in a red slingshot bathing suit, is another example of just why she has become a social media sensation.