Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In White Swimsuit While Sitting On Her Husband’s Shoulders In The Maldives

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying some sun-filled days in South Asia with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and has been sharing snippets of the fun she is having with her legions of Instagram fans.

On Monday, November 25, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself having fun in the ocean with Bear-McClard. In the photo, Ratajkowski looked sizzling hot. She can be seen sitting on her husband’s shoulders as he stood chest-deep in the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the caption she included with her post suggests.

Ratajkowski rocked a white one-piece bathing suit with a halter neckline and thin straps that were around her neck. Despite the high neckline, the suit featured deep cutouts on the sides that exposed quite a bit of skin, including plenty of sideboob. The chest piece merged into the bottom via a panel over the stomach, which flattered Ratajkowski’s natural curves. The one-piece also boasted a series of strings that hugged her midsection, adding a whimsical detail to her look.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard smiled at the camera. The model, actress, and designer was wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and styled down in casual wet strands that suggested she had been swimming prior to the photo.

Since going live, the post — which Ratajkowski shared with her 24.7 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 776,000 likes in just a few hours of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,000 likes to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“[T]oo tooooo cute,” one user wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” said another fan, including a red heart and a heart eyes emoji after the words.

“You guys are sooo cute,” a third user chimed in.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Ratajkowski is staying at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel during her vacation, which is part of a paid sponsorship with the hotel chain. To kick off her time there, the model took to her Instagram feed to post a snapshot of herself in a black two-piece bathing suit as she posed by the ocean with her back to the camera, putting her booty fully on display. She looked over her right shoulder at the camera, though most of her face was in shadows.