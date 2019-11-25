VS Model Devon Windsor Wears Nothing But A Robe In Cape Town: ‘Let The Honeymoon Begin!’

The Victoria's Secret model barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a new bathroom snap.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she started her honeymoon with new husband Johnny “Dex” Barbara. The gorgeous star took to social media over the weekend to share a first look at her vacation to Cape Town as she relaxed in their luxury hotel room.

In the sizzling photo from their South African getaway, which was posted on November 23, Devon struck a very sultry pose in the bathroom as she posed on light brown chez longue with a large white bathtub behind her. The city could also be seen in the background below them through huge floor to ceiling windows.

The newlywed stared into the camera as she put her right hand in her light blond hair, which was left to flow down past her shoulders. She bent her left leg and placed her bare foot on the arm of the furniture and stretched out her other leg.

The star pulled down the shoulder of her white robe to reveal even more skin to the camera and only just managed to avoid a serious wardrobe malfunction as her robe was strategically placed over her thigh.

The gorgeous 25-year-old supermodel appeared to be going natural for the bathroom snap, as she rocked only minimal – if any – makeup to pose for the camera.

In the caption, Devon revealed that she and Johnny were making the first stop of their honeymoon with their trip to the South African legislative capital, but she didn’t tell fans exactly where they’d be heading to next.

She tagged their location as being the luxury Silo Hotel, which is one of the most exclusive hotels in the city.

And it seems as though her followers most definitely appreciated Devon’s sultry display mere days after her wedding, which took place in St. Barts earlier this month.

The photo has received more than 17,600 likes and attracted more than 100 messages from her 1.8 million followers since she shared it online.

One fan told her in the comments section, “you look so beautiful” as another commented by calling her a “gorgeous hot girl” with a fire emoji.

“So beautiful,” a third person commented with a heart eye emoji.

Last week, Devon stripped down on social media once again as she gave fans a look at her stunning unique bridal bikini during a sizzling beach photo shoot with her new husband.

The model shared several shots on Instagram that showed the twosome as they posed on the beach together. While Johnny went shirtless for some snaps, Devon showed skin in a white embellished bikini which was from her own swim line, Devon Windsor Swim.

Before that, she prepared for her wedding by sporting a white swimsuit.