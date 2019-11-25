‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Teases Fans & Tugs At Her Underwear In Flirty Photo

Playboy Playmate Kindly Myers sent her Instagram followers’ pulses racing when she shared a photo in which she wore nothing but her underwear.

The update showed the blond beauty standing outside in a woodsy area with several trees and other foliage in the background. She faced the camera wearing a white lace bra that accentuated her voluptuous chest. The bra looked to be padded with an underwire and had a small bow between her breasts. She paired the bra with nude bikini panties that featured lace sides.

The skimpy attired revealed part of a tattoo on her side. The skimpy outfit put her entire body on display as she posed for the camera with one leg off the side. She was captured from the knees up, giving her followers a nice look at her taut abs and curvy hips.

The blond bombshell wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also donned a pink color on her lush lips. Her hair was parted on the side and hung down in straight layers over both shoulders. She accessorized the look with a dainty cross necklace and a belly ring. With one hand, she played with her hair while the other tugged at the side of her panties. Her bronze skin glowed as she tilted her head back slightly and gave the camera a flirty look.

In the caption, she credited the photographer for such an amazing shot.

Her fans were certainly loving the snap and many were eager to let her know what they thought of it.

“Looking sooo naturally gorgeous babe!” one admirer wrote.

“I only have one question who gets to marry you!” joked a second follower.

“Beautiful body,” commented a third fan.

“So sweet,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Kindly has a way of getting her fans’ attention. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of her wearing as little as possible. Aside from posing for Playboy magazine, she also models for various fashion brands including Valkyrie Tactical Apparel.

She seems to prefer bikinis, but every so often she will model other skimpy outfits. The beauty will also occasionally share a photo from a risqué photoshoot. Just recently, she posted a snap in which she posed topless while covered in glitter paint. Her style may not be for everyone, but her 1.8 million followers don’t seem to have a problem with her semi-nude shots.