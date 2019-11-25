Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals The Reason She Is Extra Grateful For Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about the ways in which her husband Chris Pratt strives to make the world a better place.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were married this past June and couldn’t be more in love. Most recently, Schwarzenegger opened up about why she is feeling extra grateful for her husband this Thanksgiving season. She said that he always loves to think of kind ways to brighten up someone else’s day or make the world a better place, according to Today.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Schwarzenegger shared a photo from a bike ride she shared with her husband. They were enjoying the fall weather and the beautiful changing colors of the trees. While on the bike ride, Pratt came up with a sweet idea to cheer up strangers they may come across along their way. They decided to pay a compliment to anyone they passed. Schwarzenegger went on to explain how this gesture of kindness in turn made them feel good.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place.”

Schwarzenegger also took the time to praise her mother, NBC anchor Maria Shriver, for always doing a great job each Thanksgiving bringing everyone together and being welcoming to all. She of course recognized that this holiday season doesn’t come with as much joy and excitement to everyone else as it does to her. Some people may be dealing with the stresses of returning home, or perhaps they are thinking back upon previous Thanksgivings and missing loved ones who have passed away.

Thus, Schwarzenegger encouraged her 840,000 Instagram followers to share a little extra love with others during this time. She also invited them to consider one big thing they’re grateful for during this week.

Prior to Schwarzenegger, Pratt was married to Anna Faris. The pair split up in 2018 and share one son together, Jack Pratt. When they decided to split, they issued a statement in which they said that they both would always remain good friends and still make one another laugh, as The Inquisitr previously reported. They cited irreconcilable differences when filing for divorce.