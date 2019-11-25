‘Dancing With The Stars’ Secrets: Season 29 Premiere Date & Tour Details Announced During Finale Episode

Dancing with the Stars will likely not only announce when the show will return to ABC for Season 29 during its finale show but also the celebrities who will be participating in the live tour that will crisscross the country over the new year.

The reality competition dance show is expected to reveal that the series will not be returning to ABC until the fall of 2020, reported Gold Derby.

This will make the second year in a row that the show has skipped a spring installment since it began its twice-yearly format in March 2007 with Season 4 of the series.

Also announced this evening will be the celebrities who will head out on selected dates of “DWTS Live Tour 2020.” The dates of the live tour run from January 9 through April 7, so that alone can pretty much confirm that the show will not be returning for a spring season.

Immediately following the tour will be a new Dancing with the Stars interactive experience titled “Journey to Paradise” which will take place over a three-day period at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas beginning on May 29, 2020.

Thus far, only the professional dancers have been announced for the tour which can be seen on its official Instagram post seen below.

These include Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong.

As for the Bahamas outing, pulling a repeat for the second set of appearances are Armstrong, Arnold, Bersten, Chmerkovskiy, Farber, Johnson, Savchenko, and Slater.

They will be joined by fellow pros Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Tony Dovolani, Kym Johnson Herjavec, Keo Motsepe, and Pasha Pashkobv. Also appearing will be judge Bruno Tonioli.

Three celebrities have been confirmed thus far for the Bahamas trip. These include former competitors, singer Joey Fatone, athlete Rashad Jennings, and Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee.

The show will head into its final episode of the season with four couples readying themselves for a chance at the mirrorball trophy.

Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina will be competing this evening for judges’ scores and viewer votes. If past tour history is any indication, all of the final four will likely be announced as participants in the tour for different dates as it visits venues across North America and Canada.

Expect eliminated Season 28 contestants to participate in the finale as well.

Musical guests for the finale will include Cher, Pitbull, and Ne-Yo, who will sing new and old favorites as part of what promises to be a night filled with star-power entertainment.

The two-hour finale of Dancing with the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.