Leah Remini Posts Sizzling Salsa Dancing Throwback With Husband Angelo Pagan

The TV star was a music video vixen back in the day.

Leah Remini posted a throwback to Instagram that has her fans talking. The Scientology and the Aftermath star posted a clip from a music video with her husband Angelo Pagan as she reminisced about when they were “young.”

In the video clip, Leah wore a belly-baring red, wrap-around top and matching form-fitting skirt as she intently watched her husband sing at a club as other couples danced to his salsa-inspired tune. The actress then grabbed her man for a private dance before the clip cut off. While there is no date noted in the post, a close-up shot shows Leah as she looked back when she starred in the earlier seasons of The King Of Queens in the early 2000s.

In the comments section of the post, Leah’s fans went wild for the rare clip. Many commenters said the 49-year-old TV star hasn’t aged at all and is still young. Others compared the long-married duo to another famous couple.

“Thought for min that was Jlo and Marc,” one fan wrote, referencing Leah’s bestie Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I think you were switched at birth. You are Latina,” another user suggested to Leah.

“Wonderful! You guys should do a nightclub tour,” a third fan said of the couple.

“A successful relationship to be proud of,” wrote a fourth follower of the star and her husband. “Sigh…remember when flat stomachs came easy?”

Of course, many other fans wanted to see more of the mystery music video and the sizzling hot couple’s dance.

While it’s unclear where the clip is from, fans of the Leah Remini: It’s All Relative stars know that Angelo used to perform in clubs with his band Salsa Caliente. In 2001 he released a solo album titled No Tengas Miedo. At the time, Leah was in the middle of her long run as Carrie Heffernan on The King of Queens. It is likely the video is for a song from Angelo’s solo album.

As for the nightclub setting for the song, that is also very fitting for the couple. In an interview with her daughter Sofia for Redbook magazine, Leah previously revealed that she met Angelo in a Cuban nightclub called El Floridita in Hollywood. The Emmy-nominated star also said it was love at first sight for her.

Fans know that Leah loves salsa dancing and was even a contestant on the 17th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars back in 2013. The brunette beauty returned to the show earlier this year as a guest judge.