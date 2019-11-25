Hilde Osland Goes For Steamy Red Lace In Newest Lingerie Shots

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland knew just how to give her nearly 2 million Instagram followers a Monday treat: by posting a picture of herself in sultry red lingerie.

The blond beauty made the post in the form of a two-picture update, giving her followers double the goodness. In the two shots, she stood in front of a mirror as if cheekily examining herself. It was a clever pose, as it allowed viewers to see both front and back angles of her body.

Her ensemble in the sizzling photos consisted of a red underwire bra and matching panties. The bra was a classic cut, and the cups were half covered with red lace and half with a smooth, satiny material. The band beneath the bust read “Lounge Underwear,” and the underwire detail offered a slight push to Hilde’s cleavage, flattering her assets in a way that will surely drive fans wild.

Hilde paired the bra with matching red lace undies. The underwear featured a thong cut, leaving little of her perky posterior to the imagination. The sides of the panties extended up towards her bellybutton, emphasizing her incredible hourglass figure. Like the bra, the panties also featured a band that read “Lounge Underwear.”

The hue of the set was the perfect complement to Hilde’s sun-kissed skin, and she further accentuated her tan with gold accessories. This included a gold choker, bracelet, and necklace with a letter “h” charm.

Her long blond locks were styled into beachy waves that cascaded down her back to hit her trim waist. Her makeup consisted of a subtle smoky eye, the slightest hint of blush, and a nude lip.

Hilde posed in the first picture by softly sweeping an escaped lock of hair from her face. In the second, she mussed her hair, arching her back slightly to further emphasize her phenomenal curves.

In under an hour, the beauty won over 31,000 likes and more than 615 comments.

“Babe I’m convinced you look amazing in everything lol,” gushed a fan, with both a fire emoji and black heart.

“Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the fairest of them all? Well Hilldee of course,” teased a second, along with a red heart.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” proclaimed a third.

“Perfect,” echoed a fourth, along with two 100 percent emoji.

Hilde is no stranger to glowing comments and receives similar feedback on almost all of her pictures. Most recently, this included one of her in a sizzling black bikini with buckle details, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.