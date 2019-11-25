Kaley Cuoco Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo On First Day Of Shooting ‘The Flight Attendant’ In Bangkok

Actress Kaley Cuoco is in the process of filming her next acting project The Flight Attendant, and on Monday, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her on set after she wrapped up day one of shooting.

The photo showed Kaley sitting in a chair facing a street. On the other side of the road, filming equipment and members of a production crew could be seen walking around a set that featured what appeared to be a few storefronts. A tablet that looked to be showing clips from scenes was attached to a tripod that sat a few feet in front of her.

The photo was taken from behind the The Big Bang Theory star, and it captured her in a somewhat candid moment as she turned to look at the camera. She seemed to be relaxed, perhaps glad that the work day was done. She donned a large pair of cat eye sunglasses and was wearing a light application of makeup. Sections of her blond hair fell from beneath a loose hat wrapped around her head. While it was impossible to see exactly what she was wearing, it looked like a peach-colored dress with spaghetti straps and sequin details. She also appeared to be holding a hand-held fan.

The angle of the shot showed Kaley’s bare shoulder as well as one of her thighs, as she sat in the chair with her legs crossed. The shot also showed that she was seated next to someone, but their knees were the only things to make it into the photo.

In the caption, Kaley mentioned that the snap was taken after wrapping up the first day of shooting the HBO series.

Her fans were delighted she shared the moment with them, with the post receiving over 44,000 likes within just three hours.

“Your transitions in life are so graceful from one to the next you take it on full force with style and humor…. love it! Keep it Kaley,” one admirer wrote.

“Glad to know you’re back working again and shooting for a new series so we as fans can be graced once again!!” said a second fan.

“IMO The most beautiful woman in all of Hollywood, hands down. Not just for her looks, but for her goofy personality, and her heart,” commented a third follower.

Last week, the actress shared another candid moment with her husband, Karl Cook, while the two dined at a restaurant somewhere in Thailand.