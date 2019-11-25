Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Tugs At Her Panties While Lounging In Bed

Tarsha Whitmore left her 665,000 Instagram followers drooling this weekend over the latest addition to her feed.

On Sunday, November 24, the Australian bombshell dazzled her fans with an eye-popping new photo that has earned recognition for more reasons than one. The 19-year-old was captured sitting on her bed, resting her head on her gray headboard while staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She looked smoking hot in a coordinated bra and panties set from Lounge Underwear, noting in the caption of her post that the U.K.-based brand had already kicked off their Black Friday sale, which boasts discounts of up to 60% off.

While the sales are certainly worth a browse on their website, many fans seemed too captivated by the Aussie beauty’s eye-popping display in the snap to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Tarsha sent pulses racing in the steamy bedroom shot that saw her lounging in a skimpy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The skin-baring ensemble boasted a cherry red color with white piping along the hems that popped against the model’s deep tan, and left her flawless figure well within eyesight for her fans to admire.

The look included a minuscule bralette that was barely enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left on display thanks to its wide scoop neckline, while a hint of underboob was also exposed thanks to its scandalous design. Her toned tummy was completely bare as well, revealing the dainty belly button ring she wore that gave her ensemble a bit of bling.

On her lower half, Tarsha sported a pair of matching panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The minuscule undergarment featured a daringly high-cut design that exposed her toned thighs and killer curves almost in their entirety – an NSFW showing of skin that the stunner’s thousands of followers hardly seemed bothered by. Meanwhile, Tarsha tugged the number’s thin, curved waistband high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs even more.

The hottie completed her look by wearing her long tresses down in messy waves that cascaded in front of her shoulder and spilling down past her chest. She also donned a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features to pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has accrued over 21,000 likes after just 16 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their love for the snap even further by heading to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are goalsss,” one person wrote.

“STUNNING bombshell, you’re so incredible gorgeous,” said another.

“Such a babeeee, you are perfect,” commented a third.

Tarsha is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her insane physique in a strappy black monokini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 26,000 likes since going live on her feed.