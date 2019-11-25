Shania Twain Accused Of Shading Taylor Swift At AMAs, But The Full Video Tells A Different Story

Taylor's fans were up in arms after an AMAs interview with Shania went viral.

Shania Twain felt some heat on social media last night after a video that seemingly showed the country legend calling Taylor Swift not “beautiful” went viral on social media. The clip, which has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online, showed Shania chatting to Entertainment Tonight on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on November 24 when she was asked about why she thought Taylor deserved the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award.

In the edited version that appeared online prior to the broadcast on ABC, host Keltie Knight asked, “Taylor’s being honored tonight with Artist of the Decade and you’ve been someone who’s really stood up for her and spoken out about her talent. Why do you think she’s so deserving?”

Shania then replied, “Taylor is the epitome of a hard worker, talent. You don’t have to be beautiful to be a star.” The video then cut off.

The clip quickly did the rounds on social media, with one particular version receiving more than 282,000 views on Twitter as well as more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of retweets in just 10 hours.

It also caught the attention of some famous faces. RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage quoted the tweet and asked, “Wait. WHAT.”

Did … did Shania Twain just .. did Shania just call Taylor Swift ugly pic.twitter.com/g0PxVTXkeh — just a pole (@sloppyfemtop) November 25, 2019

Many others took to the social media site to accuse Shania of throwing shade and calling Taylor “ugly” in the red carpet interview from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I know Shania Trump’s old a** ain’t implying that Taylor is ugly,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “that shania or whatever b***h getting brave to call taylor ugly…..”

A third fan asked, “DID SHANIA TWAIN JUST ACCIDENTALLY CALL TAYLOR UGLY.”

But while the edited version of the clip had fans up in arms on social media, the full version actually tells a very different story.

As reported by Just Jared, Shania actually paid Taylor – who stunned in a green ensemble at the ceremony – a huge compliment on the red carpet.

In reality, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer hadn’t finished after she spoke about not having “to be beautiful to be a star” as the full version of the interview shows that she actually continued, “but she carries her beauty with so much grace. She’s a very special person, and a bada** woman.”

Shania was on hand to perform a medley of her biggest hits during the broadcast and even covered Taylor’s “Shake It Off” during her performance. When Taylor accepted her award at the end of the show, she was also joined by the country legend on stage.

Shania also proved further that there’s no bad blood between the two, as she also shared a sweet snap of the twosome backstage at the awards on her Instagram account as they matched in all-pink ensembles.